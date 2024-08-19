Will Sizewell C’s funding decision be pushed to 2025?

The final investment decision for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in the UK is reportedly facing potential delays, with negotiations with private investors taking longer than expected.

Initially, the project’s developer aimed to secure funding by the end of this year, but the timeline may now extend into 2025.

According to Bloomberg, talks with investors, including Centrica Plc, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd and Schroders Greencoat LLP are ongoing.

British Gas owner has expressed interest in becoming a key stakeholder in the project.

Centrica’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris O’Shea, recently indicated that an investment decision could depend on how quickly the government and Sizewell C’s developers are ready to proceed.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are committed to Sizewell C, which will play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and clean power, while securing thousands of good, skilled jobs and supporting our energy independence beyond 2030.

“Subject to the outcome of the equity raise process and other approvals we are aiming for a final investment decision before the end of this year.”

Energy Live News has approached EDF for comment – the company declined to comment.