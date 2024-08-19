BREAKING

Octopus leads in energy customer satisfaction 9 mins ago
EDF to add over 300MW of battery storage to UK grid 58 mins ago
Nearly 60% support new UK solar farms 2 hours ago
Ofgem opens more slots for net zero fund 2 hours ago
20m SMETS2 now connected across UK 3 hours ago
ESO admits £35m settlement error 4 hours ago
UK powers up green energy push 4 hours ago
UK energy supplier approval up, still below 2020 peak 21 hours ago
UK hits 250k heat pumps 22 hours ago
Winter energy price cap rise could hit households hard 24 hours ago
Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNet ZeroNuclearTop Stories

Will Sizewell C’s funding decision be pushed to 2025?

Reports suggest the decision on funding for the UK’s Sizewell C nuclear power plant may be delayed until 2025 due to ongoing investor negotiations
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/19/2024 1:17 PM
1 0
0
UK consults on new nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk
Image: Sizewell C
0
Shares

The final investment decision for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in the UK is reportedly facing potential delays, with negotiations with private investors taking longer than expected.

Initially, the project’s developer aimed to secure funding by the end of this year, but the timeline may now extend into 2025.

According to Bloomberg, talks with investors, including Centrica Plc, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd and Schroders Greencoat LLP are ongoing.

British Gas owner has expressed interest in becoming a key stakeholder in the project.

Centrica’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris O’Shea, recently indicated that an investment decision could depend on how quickly the government and Sizewell C’s developers are ready to proceed.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are committed to Sizewell C, which will play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and clean power, while securing thousands of good, skilled jobs and supporting our energy independence beyond 2030.

“Subject to the outcome of the equity raise process and other approvals we are aiming for a final investment decision before the end of this year.”

Energy Live News has approached EDF for comment – the company declined to comment.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.