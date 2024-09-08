UK electricity imports reach new high

The UK imported 20% of its electricity from continental Europe between April and June 2024, continuing a trend observed in the first quarter.

Experts note that higher electricity prices in the UK compared to neighbouring countries during the summer months have made these imports more economically favourable.

In the first quarter of 2024, the UK was a net importer of electricity, reaching a record high of 9TWh.

This represented a 25% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The government has recently taken steps to boost homegrown power generation.

This includes approving large scale solar farms, removing barriers to onshore wind development and introducing the Great British Energy Bill to Parliament, which will establish Great British Energy, the UK’s first state-owned energy company.

According to data for the year’s first quarter, total imports rose by 22% to 11.2TWh, more than the total electricity imported from France in 2020.

The UK imported most of its electricity from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark, with France providing the largest share at 4.8TWh.

Imports from Norway were 2.1TWh, while the new interconnector with Denmark contributed 1.2TWh in its first full quarter.

Imports from Belgium and the Netherlands were 1.1TWh and 0.9TWh, respectively.