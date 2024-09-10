Login
Net ZeroRenewable Energy

Britons asked on next phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm

The world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, is inviting public feedback on a proposed new phase, Dogger Bank D
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/10/2024 2:11 PM
World’s largest offshore wind farm powers UK grid for the first time
Image: Dogger Bank
A consultation has been opened for the public to share their views on Dogger Bank D, a proposed new phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is considered as the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Dogger Bank D is being developed as a 50/50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

The consultation provides a chance for the community to ask questions and share their thoughts on the plans.

The consultation period started today and will continue until Tuesday 22nd October.

Dogger Bank D would be situated in the North Sea, about 210 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast, and could generate up to 2GW of renewable electricity.

