Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsTop Stories

Commons vote seals fate of winter fuel payment cut

A bid to halt reductions in winter fuel payments has failed, with MPs voting 348 to 228 against the opposition motion
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/10/2024 3:28 PM
0 0
0
Avro Energy bosses were paid £250k a month
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

An attempt by the Conservatives to prevent cuts to the winter fuel allowance has been rejected in the Commons, with MPs voting 348 to 228 against the motion.

Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall defended the policy, citing financial constraints and the need to target support more effectively.

Labour’s Meg Hillier suggested that the policy reflects past economic decisions.

Introduced in 1997, winter fuel payments were initially available to all UK pensioners to assist with heating costs.

These annual payments, ranging from £100 to £300, were made each winter.

In the winter of 2022-23, 11.4 million payments were issued, with amounts rising to £600 due to additional cost of living support.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “MPs have made the dangerous decision to condemn some of the most vulnerable pensioners to live in cold damp homes this winter.

“Many pensioners in poverty will now see energy bills higher than they have ever experienced in their lives.

“Parliamentarians and ministers should examine their conscience and the deluge of correspondence they have had on this issue from worried pensioners and back ways to mitigate the pain of the cut.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.