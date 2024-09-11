DSR provides the mechanisms for organisations to generate revenue and the National Grid to receive vital support for keeping the energy system in balance.

What’s next for the Demand Flexibility Service?

The DFS has provided high-profile proof of the UK’s ability and willingness to respond to incentivised flexibility requests. It’s evolving, though, and the organisations best-suited to benefitting from it might be changing too. It’s also worth remembering that the DFS is just one of a number of DSR markets. It won’t enable National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO) to balance the grid on its own.

So, what can we expect from flexibility in general, DSR and, more specifically, DFS, in the years to come?

