Scotland to expand offshore wind and carbon capture for green growth

Scotland’s new Green Industrial Strategy sets out clear priorities to boost its green economy.

The main focuses are expanding offshore wind energy, developing carbon capture technologies, growing hydrogen production and supporting green financial services.

The strategy aims to grow Scotland’s offshore wind sector by investing in new infrastructure and expanding supply chains.

This move is expected to strengthen Scotland’s role in clean energy production and create new job opportunities.

Carbon capture and storage are also key parts of the plan.

Scotland will use its geological advantages and expertise to build a strong carbon capture sector, the Scottish Government has said.

This effort includes capturing carbon from industries and helping other European countries reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

Another priority is hydrogen production – Scotland plans to use its renewable energy to become a leading producer of hydrogen.

This includes building new production hubs and finding ways to export hydrogen to other countries.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “This Green Industrial Strategy spells out where we believe the greatest opportunities lie, and where we will focus our attention and resources.

“It provides certainty for businesses – both at home and abroad – by demonstrating where and how we will work to reduce barriers to investment and, where appropriate, share risk and reward.”

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said: “Scotland’s energy sector will play a crucial role in growing the economy and delivering on our net zero targets.

“We have already committed up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.”

In response to the publication of the Green Industrial Strategy, Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “The Scottish Government must now outline how the Green Industrial strategy will strategically align with the anticipated Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan to fully realise the vast opportunities of renewable energy across all sectors including offshore wind, low carbon heat and green hydrogen.

“The renewable energy industry first called for a Green Industrial Strategy more than two years ago and it is delivery that counts.

“The Scottish Government must hold itself accountable for what has been announced today and demonstrate confidence that it can deliver Scotland’s clean power future.”