New body formed to address misinformation on EVs

A new organisation, Electric Vehicles UK, has been launched to address the gap between public perceptions and the actual experiences of electric vehicle (EV) owners.

The group, formed through a partnership between Octopus Energy and the Fully Charged Show, aims to educate consumers about both the benefits and challenges of owning an EV.

The launch event was held at Octopus Energy’s headquarters in central London and attended by over 120 professionals from the UK’s EV, renewable energy and green technology sectors.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, encouraged industry leaders to help consumers better understand the advantages of EVs.

Fiona Howarth, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Electric Vehicles: “As the UK’s largest electric-only leasing company, we see first hand how much drivers love these cars.

“They’re cheaper to run, packed with the latest tech and great fun to drive. But we know that misinformation, or a lack of clarity at least, is holding some potential buyers back.”