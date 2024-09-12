New power links between Ireland and Britain discussed

Potential electrical interconnections between Ireland and Britain were a key topic in the first in-person meeting between Irish Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan and UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, marking their first engagement since Miliband’s appointment in July 2024 and the anniversary of two energy cooperation agreements signed last year.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), signed in September 2023, cover renewable energy, including hydrogen and the security of gas supplies.

Ryan and Miliband discussed advancing these areas, focusing on the potential for further electrical interconnections between the two countries.

Ireland’s policy supports an additional link with Great Britain by 2030, complementing the Greenlink interconnector expected to be completed in 2025.

Energy Secretary Miliband said: “The UK and Ireland have the same goal – greater energy security and clean power for families and businesses, as we work closely together on the clean energy transition.

“This is how we can keep bills down in the long-term and protect billpayers from unstable fossil fuel markets.”

“Since the signing of our energy agreement with the UK last year, we have deepened our energy partnerships.

Minister Ryan said: “Neither country is stopping there. We both have extremely ambitious energy plans and renewable energy generation and role of interconnection will play a huge part in our shared future, which will deliver cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy to our homes and businesses.”