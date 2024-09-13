Login
Bournemouth electricity network to get £12m net zero upgrade

A £12 million investment is expected to boost Bournemouth’s electricity network, with work starting on 30th September and lasting until 2026
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/13/2024 9:50 AM
Image: SSEN
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is investing £12 million in an upgrade to the electricity network serving Bournemouth and the surrounding areas.

The project, which begins on 30th September 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2026, will replace older infrastructure with modern equipment to support nearly 200,000 customers.

The upgrade will involve the replacement of almost six kilometres of underground cabling and the decommissioning of outdated equipment at one of the local substations.

The improvements aim to make the network more resilient to adverse weather and increase its capacity.

The work will be conducted by Keltbray Infrastructure Services.

