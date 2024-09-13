Customers to win cash with new solar and EV battery trial

A new trial aims to help solar panel owners save money and cut carbon emissions by using their electric vehicle (EV) batteries as storage.

EDF is testing this approach, which lets users store extra solar power in their EV batteries.

The stored energy can then be used to power their homes or sold back to the grid when prices are higher.

Participants in the trial will use EDF’s Smart Export Guarantee tariff and bi-directional chargers from Indra Renewables.

They could earn around £650 a year by selling excess energy from their EV batteries.

The trial, which began this month, will run until February 2025.

Studies will be carried out by Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield.

This initiative is supported by £1.3 million from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) and is part of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s innovation programme.

Patrick Dupeyrat, Director of Research and Development at EDF, said: “Our mission at EDF is to help Britain to achieve net zero, and we will only succeed by empowering our customers and giving them the flexibility to manage their energy at home, saving them cash and carbon.

“This trial is exactly the type of innovation the industry should be striving for, delivering exciting new ways to reduce pressure on the grid and customers’ pockets and getting people across Britain engaged in their net zero journey.”