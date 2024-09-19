Artificial intelligence to help cut energy usage

Energy management software developer Hugo Pro has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI feature) that will help users breakdown electricity and gas usage by appliance and activity and the most suitable tariff.

The Hugo Pro platform helps users connect and manage data from smart meters, electric vehicles, solar panels, thermostats and batteries.

The Tariff AI feature will act as a smart assistant that analyses energy usage patterns, behaviour and lifestyle habits to create personalised energy tariff recommendations based on the household’s needs.

According to Hugo Pro, Tariff AI gives unbiased recommendations for all market tariffs, so customers get the best options without bias towards specific providers.

Ben Dhesi, Chief Executive Officer of Hugo Pro said: ‘By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and user-centric smart meter data, we can finally use that data to the customer advantage.’

The AI feature was developed jointly by Hugo Pro and the University of Strathclyde.