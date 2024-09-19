Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNet Zero

New heat pump rate to help customers save on heating costs

OVO and Mitsubishi Electric have teamed up to offer lower heating costs for households using Mitsubishi heat pumps
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/19/2024 10:29 AM
0 0
0
Energy efficiency comes to visit UK homes
Image: OVO
0
Shares

OVO and Mitsubishi Electric have announced a partnership to provide lower heating rates for users of Mitsubishi Electric Ecodan heat pumps.

The new Heat Pump Plus add-on allows these customers to heat their homes for 15p per kWh, compared to the average standard variable rate of 21.29p per kWh.

This change could save households over £200 a year on heating bills, representing a reduction of more than a third.

Customers with an active MELCloud account can switch to OVO and sign up for the free add-on to access this lower rate.

Grainne Regan, OVO’s Head of Heat said: “We are committed to making Heat Pumps more accessible and supporting customers in their switch.”

Russell Dean, Mitsubishi Electric Residential Product Group Director said: “By working together, we can help households transition away from gas boilers and towards more energy efficient, low carbon alternatives, while also reducing their energy bills.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.