New heat pump rate to help customers save on heating costs

OVO and Mitsubishi Electric have announced a partnership to provide lower heating rates for users of Mitsubishi Electric Ecodan heat pumps.

The new Heat Pump Plus add-on allows these customers to heat their homes for 15p per kWh, compared to the average standard variable rate of 21.29p per kWh.

This change could save households over £200 a year on heating bills, representing a reduction of more than a third.

Customers with an active MELCloud account can switch to OVO and sign up for the free add-on to access this lower rate.

Grainne Regan, OVO’s Head of Heat said: “We are committed to making Heat Pumps more accessible and supporting customers in their switch.”

Russell Dean, Mitsubishi Electric Residential Product Group Director said: “By working together, we can help households transition away from gas boilers and towards more energy efficient, low carbon alternatives, while also reducing their energy bills.”