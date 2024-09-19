‘UK gas-fired power plant usage at lowest since 2017’

Gas-fired power plants in the UK are operating at their lowest levels since 2017.

In 2024, analysis by Kilowatts.io revealed that less than half of the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) capacity was in use during peak profit hours.

Experts note that the grid is now largely supplied by wind, solar and electricity imports from Norway and France.

Ben Watts from Kilowatts.io pointed out that CCGTs, originally designed for baseload power, are struggling due to the growth of renewable energy and cheaper imports.

This year, more than half the time, only about 20% of CCGT capacity has been operational.

Ben Watts told Energy Live News: “I’m curious whether the new government might announce some policy changes toward gas generators in the upcoming budget (or even party conference), especially now the last coal power station has closed and the National Energy System Operator will be in public ownership.”