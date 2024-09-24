Drax and Sitigrid launch new energy sharing platform

Drax Energy Solutions has partnered with Sitigrid to launch a peer-to-peer energy platform for its business customers and independent renewable generators.

Sitigrid’s platform allows for half-hourly matching between renewable energy generation and a customer’s electricity consumption.

This system aims to reduce certain third-party charges, with savings shared among participants to help support sustainable operations.

Paul Miller, Sales and Marketing Director at Drax, stated: “Aligning with Sitigrid reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling a zero-carbon, lower cost energy future.

“This initiative will benefit both our supply customers and our independent renewable generators, demonstrating how we can make renewable energy both accessible and economically viable.”

Jeff Whittingham, Chief Executive Officer of Sitigrid, said: “Our partnership with Drax is a pivotal moment, showcasing the practical application of our innovative technology in reducing customer costs and supporting the transition to green electricity.”