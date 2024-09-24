ENGIE hits 1.8GW of US battery storage

ENGIE has announced that it now operates more than 1.8GW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across the US, adding 1GW of new capacity since January 2024.

The company now has 24 battery projects in operation, six of which were commissioned this year, making ENGIE one of the largest BESS operators in the US.

This growth was driven in part by ENGIE’s acquisition of Broad Reach Power in August 2023.

David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and Senior VP, ENGIE North America, said: “Storage and other services are critical additions to support grid reliability.

“I’m honoured that on a number of occasions this summer, ENGIE has been one of the largest contributors of storage dispatch into the ERCOT system for example – helping to balance the grid at some of the most critical moments.”