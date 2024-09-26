Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
GenerationWater & Waste

Energy from waste facility powers nearly 40k homes

The EnviRecover Energy from Waste facility in Worcestershire has generated one million megawatts of energy from waste, enough to power nearly 40,000 homes annually
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/26/2024 8:00 AM
0 1
0
Waste-to-energy plant reaches one million tonnes of non-recyclables milestone
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

The EnviRecover Energy from Waste facility in Worcestershire has generated one million megawatts of energy from waste that would have otherwise gone to landfill.

This amount of energy is enough to power nearly 40,000 homes each year since its opening.

The facility processes approximately 210,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste each year, equivalent to over three million large wheelie bins.

This consists of around 170,000 tonnes of residential waste and 40,000 tonnes of commercial waste from the two counties.

The processed waste generates energy, which is sold back to the National Grid.

Councillor Elissa Swinglehurst, Herefordshire Council’s Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Environment said: “The amount of waste that is sent to landfill has drastically decreased as even the non-recyclable materials are able to be put to good use by being processed at EnviRecover to produce energy benefit to society as a whole.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.