Rolls-Royce shortlisted for new UK nuclear reactor project

The UK Government has selected Rolls-Royce SMR as one of the candidates for its small modular reactor (SMR) technology.

Great British Nuclear (GBN) announced that Rolls-Royce SMR will negotiate with them for the deployment of these reactors in the UK, along with three other international companies.

Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, said: “Rolls-Royce SMR is the UK’s only SMR company and is already 18 months ahead of competitors in the regulatory approvals process.

“Today’s news that we will progress to formal negotiation with GBN will help us to maintain this important first-mover advantage.”

Rolls-Royce SMR has also been selected by the Czech Republic for their SMR fleet and is among the final contenders in Sweden’s SMR selection process.