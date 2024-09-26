Octopus to invest £2bn in UK renewables by 2030

Octopus Energy has announced a £2 billion investment in UK renewable energy projects by 2030.

The investment will fund new solar farms and battery storage to increase the UK’s clean energy capacity.

The company has agreed on deals for four new solar farms in Bristol, Essex, East Riding of Yorkshire and Wiltshire.

These projects are predicted to generate enough electricity to power 80,000 homes and are expected to be operational between 2025 and 2026.

A 30MW battery will be built at one of the solar sites.

In addition, Octopus Energy has begun work on a 12MW battery in Cheshire, which will store power and help balance the grid by providing electricity to nearly 10,000 homes each day.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “This £2 billion investment in homegrown renewables will help boost our energy security and pave the way for a more affordable energy future.

“Solar and onshore wind are among the cheapest energy sources available.”