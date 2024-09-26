Work begins on huge UK-Scotland energy link

Construction has started on the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a £4.3bn electricity transmission project.

The 2GW subsea cable will connect Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in Yorkshire and will be the UK’s largest electricity transmission project to date.

The cable will run over 500km, making it the longest high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea link in the UK.

The project, delivered by SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), will provide enough clean energy to power around two million homes.

The project follows final approval from Ofgem, which fast-tracked the process to allow construction to begin earlier.

EGL2 is expected to be fully operational by 2029.

Chair of SSEN Transmission’s Board Gregor Alexander said: “EGL2 will play a major role in bolstering energy security and contributing to net zero targets, but it will also generate jobs and provide a legacy to local communities here in the north-east of Scotland, where our teams are already supporting local environmental initiatives.”

Akshay Kaul, Ofgem Director General for Infrastructure Group, commented: “Today is a historic occasion. Not only is construction starting on EGL2, Britain’s biggest ever electricity transmission project, but we’re also standing here two years earlier than we might have been thanks to Ofgem’s fast track new process which cuts red tape to get consumers across the country connected to renewable energy more quickly.”

Offshore Delivery Director for National Grid Zac Richardson said: “EGL2 is the first of four currently proposed 2GW projects between Scotland and England to begin construction and in total these projects, delivered in partnership by National Grid, could provide enough renewable electricity to power eight million homes.”