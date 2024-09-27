UK ‘zombie’ projects axed to free up grid space

Electricity network operators have cancelled 10GW of stalled connection projects, often referred to as “zombie” schemes, according to figures released by the Energy Networks Association (ENA).

This is part of a wider effort by the ENA’s Strategic Connections Group to free up grid capacity and accelerate the connection process.

The initiative has targeted speculative or delayed projects, which were identified by regulators last year as a barrier to progress.

The removal of these projects is part of a coordinated effort between network operators, the system operator and regulators.

Moving forward, the group is planning further measures to improve the connection process between transmission and distribution networks.

This includes working on potential changes to industry regulations and licences to make connections more efficient.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “Removing these stalled schemes is a necessary step to make the UK’s grid connection process faster but it’s just one part of the solution and work must continue at pace.

“We’re taking measures to more closely coordinate the connections process between distribution and transmission networks and we’re working with the government and regulator to help ensure the planning system is ready to enable the connections needed for the UK’s clean energy future.

“We also shouldn’t forget that these projects are a sign that the ‘connection queue’ itself requires further reform, as there was 252GW more generation and supply capacity in the queue last year than is required by 2050 in even the most ambitious plans for the UK’s grid.”