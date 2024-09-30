UK has world’s highest industrial electricity costs

The UK has the highest electricity prices globally at 25.46 pence per kWh in 2023, significantly exceeding the rates in various European countries.

New government data shows that Germany charges 15.64 pence per kWh, while Italy has a rate of 18.33 pence per kWh.

Other countries such as Luxembourg and Portugal have prices of 17.03 pence per kWh and 12.56 pence per kWh, respectively.

Spain offers electricity at 13.31 pence per kWh, and Finland has a lower rate of 6.75 pence per kWh, while Sweden charges 7.60 pence per kWh.

This disparity raises concerns about energy affordability in the UK.