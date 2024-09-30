Closure of last UK coal plant signals new energy era

The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, the last coal-fired plant in the UK, is taking place on Monday.

This marks a significant change in the UK’s energy landscape as the country moves towards renewable energy sources.

Jess Ralston from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit commented: “This is a British success story overseen by successive governments of different stripes.

“The phase out is a reminder that for all the country’s current challenges, we can show leadership to the world and can cut not only our own domestic emissions.”

Greenpeace UK‘s policy director, Dr Doug Parr, stated: “This plant’s closure marks the final chapter of a century-and-a-half history of coal burning in the UK. Just over a decade ago, coal made up nearly two-fifths of UK electricity generation but the rapid advance of renewables has made it obsolete.”

Ed Matthew, from E3G, praised the UK’s leadership in exiting coal, stating: “It is right that it is the first major economy to exit coal power. This is true global leadership, lighting the path for other countries to follow.”

Dave Jones from Ember noted the global shift towards renewables, saying: “The renewables revolution is gathering pace around the world and renewables will soon overtake coal as the single biggest source of global electricity.”

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary of the Prospect union, responded to the closure by saying: “The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks the end of an era and is a symbol that we are firmly on the path to net zero.

“It is vital that the government steps up and supports the clean energy infrastructure, jobs and skills communities need if there is going to be a just transition to a low carbon economy.”