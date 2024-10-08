Commons to review Great British Energy Bill today

The House of Commons is set to hold sessions today, 8th October, to further consider the Great British Energy Bill.

The discussions will feature a range of witnesses from various sectors, including industry leaders and representatives from trade unions.

The first session is scheduled to begin at 9:25 am, with Juergen Maier, Chair of Great British Energy, providing insights into the bill’s objectives and implications for the energy sector.

Following this, representatives from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) will present their perspectives on how the bill may affect workers and industries.

Key witnesses throughout the day include Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect; Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of Green Alliance; and Dan McGrail, Chief Executive of RenewableUK.

Their testimonies will focus on the bill’s potential to promote renewable energy sources.

The sessions will also feature representatives from various organisations, such as NESTA, Energy UK, and the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, who will discuss the importance of technological advancements and investment in the transition to a low carbon economy.