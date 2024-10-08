Energy suppliers: satisfaction up, complaints still high

Overall satisfaction with energy suppliers among domestic consumers has risen to 78% in July 2024, up from 73% in early 2024, according to a recent survey commissioned by Ofgem and Citizens Advice.

Satisfaction with customer service has also increased, reaching 71%, the highest level since September 2021.

Additionally, 70% of respondents found it “easy” to contact their energy supplier, a significant improvement from 65% earlier this year.

However, challenges persist. Approximately 8% of participants reported making a complaint, with a low satisfaction rate of 47% regarding how these complaints were handled.

This indicates ongoing issues with complaint resolution that energy suppliers need to address.

The survey also sheds light on the experiences of customers facing financial difficulties.

Among those who ran out of credit or fell behind on energy bills, 71% sought help from their supplier, up from 60% earlier in the year.

Despite this, only 18% reported that their supplier proactively reached out to discuss their situation, reverting to levels seen last August.