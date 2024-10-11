2024 sets record for certified heat pump installations

The UK has set a new record for certified heat pump installations in 2024, according to the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), which oversees standards for small scale renewable energy installations.

As of early October, over 42,000 heat pump installations have been completed in the UK since January, surpassing the total of 40,426 installations recorded throughout 2023.

This increase in installations makes 2024 the strongest year for heat pump adoption to date.

The rise in installations reflects a 39% increase in the average monthly rate compared to 2023, bringing the total number of certified heat pump installations in the UK to nearly 260,000.

This trend highlights a growing shift towards low carbon heating solutions, with more homeowners and small business owners choosing heat pumps to meet their heating needs.

Government incentives continue to play a significant role in this growth.

In England and Wales, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) has made heat pumps more accessible by offering a £7,500 grant for MCS-certified installations.

This support aims to reduce consumer costs while ensuring that installations meet industry standards for quality.

The popularity of the scheme has increased in 2024, with August seeing 2,890 grant applications—more than double the number from the same month in 2023.

To ensure that grant vouchers remain available throughout the financial year, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has approved an over-allocation of vouchers, increasing the funding pool by £50 million to a total of £200 million.

In Scotland, similar support is available through the Home Energy Scotland (HES) Grant and Loan programme.

This scheme provides up to £7,500 for certified heat pump installations, with an additional rural uplift offering up to £9,000 for households in eligible areas.