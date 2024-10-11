Login
National Grid shares future network plans with local authorities

The aim of National Grid Electricity Distribution’s initiative is to help local authorities plan for a low-carbon future by providing them with detailed insights into future network upgrades
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/11/2024 10:23 AM
National Grid wins Ofgem funds for net zero projects
Image: National Grid
National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) is sharing its future network development plans with local authorities across the South West, Midlands and South Wales.

This collaboration aims to help local authorities understand how their data and insights have influenced network planning.

The goal is to ensure the electricity distribution network can meet community needs as they work towards a low carbon economy.

Oliver Spink, Head of System Planning for Distribution System Operator at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We are looking at how we use more tools to solve problems, optimise the use of the network and automate processes to make things quicker as we plan for the future.

“By providing these transparent plans to develop the distribution network, we can work together as we continue to transition to net zero.”

Lucinda Brook, Net Zero Strategy Coordinator for Plymouth City Council, said: “National Grid Electricity Distribution’s proactive approach has been really helpful.

“We are particularly focused on exploring how the network development planning process can help us to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions.

“Being able to liaise with the DSO team directly is hugely valuable.”

