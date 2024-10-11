British Gas smart home tech arm and Zapmap partner to offer free EV charging

British Gas’s smart home technology brand, Hive, has partnered with Zapmap, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging service in the UK, to make charging more accessible and affordable for EV drivers, both at home and on the road.

The partnership aims to simplify the EV charging experience and support the transition to EVs.

Starting next year, new Hive EV customers will receive £20 in charging credits, usable at Zap-Pay enabled chargers located at thousands of public charging points throughout the UK.

The credit allows customers to pay for their charging sessions digitally or through a charge card, making it easier to access different charging networks.

The offer could provide up to 250,000 miles of EV charging for free to Hive customers.

The partnership between Hive and Zapmap seeks to streamline EV charging, making it as simple to charge away from home as it is at home.

The companies aim to support over a million customers in their switch to EVs within the next three years.

This will include providing information and resources to help users understand public charging, offering location details, charging costs and user-friendly guides.

In the long term, the two companies plan to integrate the Hive app with Zapmap’s platform, aiming to allow Hive customers to track both home and public charging within a single app.

This integration will also explore multiple payment options for public charging, including payments via the Hive app, charge cards, or even through household energy bills.