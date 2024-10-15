Burning household waste ‘now UK’s most polluting power source’

The UK’s method of generating electricity from burning household waste in incinerators has emerged as the most environmentally harmful, according to a BBC analysis.

Data from the BBC over the past five years reveals that waste incineration produces greenhouse gas emissions comparable to those from coal-fired power generation, which the UK abandoned last month.

Nearly 50% of the rubbish produced in UK homes is incinerated, with an increasing proportion being plastic.

Scientists have criticised this practice as a “climate disaster” and are calling for a ban on new incinerator constructions.

In response to the BBC analysis, Mark Sommerfeld, Deputy Director of Policy, Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, said: “Energy from Waste (EfW) plays a vital role in the waste hierarchy and our waste management systems.

“Over the past two decades, it has diverted residual waste from landfill – when recycling is not possible – and reduced associated methane and carbon emissions from waste.

“Additionally, it has provided predictable firm power production that complements renewable energy systems. Delivering both critical sanitation and energy security services.

“However, the sector acknowledges the need for further decarbonisation. A key part of this is the implementation of carbon capture and storage.

“Rather than halting EfW, the new government needs to recognise its broader role within a comprehensive waste management and energy system.”