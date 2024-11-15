Call for UK to adopt European approaches to make flats greener

The Energy Saving Trust has called on the UK Government to improve policies for retrofitting flats as part of the country’s move to net zero.

Analysts note that flats make up over 20% of the UK’s housing, but there are no specific policies in place to address the unique challenges of upgrading these buildings for energy efficiency.

The Energy Saving Trust’s report highlights successful approaches from European countries such as France, Spain, and the Netherlands, which the UK could learn from.

Key recommendations include offering grants and low cost loans for groups of flat owners, as well as providing expert, impartial advice to help them understand the renovation process.

In Scotland, where property laws are more straightforward, there is a need for clearer guidance and technical advice to help flat owners make collective decisions on renovations.

The report also stresses the importance of supporting low-income and vulnerable people in the transition to energy-efficient homes.

Stew Horne, Head of Policy at Energy Saving Trust said: “Renovating flats to lower their energy use and carbon emissions is a key part of the UK’s transition to net zero.

“The unique challenges that are faced in this process require targeted support programmes and policies for owners.

“It’s encouraging to see other European countries putting into place effective policies which are focused on renovating flats within their national renovation plans.

“We recommend the UK Government considers these innovative policies and best practices to kickstart much-needed action through their Warm Homes Plan.”