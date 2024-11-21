British Gas offers £65 electricity credit on selected Samsung appliances

British Gas has announced an offer providing up to £65 in electricity credit for customers purchasing selected Samsung appliances from participating retailers.

The credit is available to new and existing customers and can be claimed by submitting purchase details on the British Gas website.

The offer applies to refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, ovens and televisions.

The credit amount is based on the average electricity usage of the appliance over a year.

This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between British Gas and Samsung, which integrates Samsung’s SmartThings app with the British Gas PeakSave programme.

The programme allows customers to adjust energy usage to times when renewable energy is more available, with British Gas having already distributed £15 million to 650,000 participants.