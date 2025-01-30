2024 was the year of the heat pump

2024 was a record year for the UK’s heat pump sector, with sales up by 63%.

The Heat Pump Association (HPA) reported 98,469 hydronic heat pumps sold, marking a major leap for clean heating technologies.

The growth comes mainly from Air to Water Monobloc heat pumps and a 100% jump in the “other heat pump” category, which includes domestic hot water and hybrid systems.

Government schemes like the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and the Energy Company Obligation played a key role, with MCS heat pump notifications making up 60% of total sales.

But this boom isn’t just about units sold—it’s about training a skilled workforce to install them. A 15% rise in certified heat pump training qualifications in 2024 shows the sector is preparing for future demand.

However, more must be done. The UK needs 600,000 heat pump installations annually by 2028, a goal that requires rapid government action.

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh hailed the progress, saying: “It’s fantastic to see huge progress on heat pump installations, with thousands now benefiting from clean heating in their homes.”

Charlotte Lee, HPA’s CEO, added: “2024 was pivotal. To sustain this growth, we need a clear, credible heat decarbonisation transition plan from the government.”