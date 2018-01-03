The role of an energy manager

About this course:

This free introductory online course provides an overview of the key energy management skills successful energy managers should have. It explains the importance of having some level of technical understanding on all systems that general and use energy, and provides an understanding of how to recognise information needs on factors that impact on energy management.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate: the Role of an Energy Manager.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course is suitable for professionals of all levels of experience. No prior knowledge of energy management is required. This course will be beneficial for those looking to develop their career in a variety of fields, such as energy management, environmental/sustainability management, CSR, finance/procurement, and estates/facilities management.

0 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.