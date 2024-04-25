EU launches ‘right to repair’ for washing machines and smartphones

The European Union has launched the “right to repair” initiative, aimed at extending the lifespan of household products like washing machines and smartphones.

Parliament overwhelmingly supported the directive, clarifying manufacturers’ obligations to repair goods and encouraging consumers to opt for repair over replacement.

Key provisions include timely and cost-effective repair services, an additional one-year extension of the legal guarantee for repaired goods under warranty and access to spare parts and repair information.

The directive also prohibits manufacturers from obstructing repairs or refusing to repair products for economic reasons.

Once formally approved, member states will have 24 months to implement the directive into national law.

Rapporteur René Repasi (S&D, DE) said: “Consumers’ right to repair products will now become a reality. It will be easier and cheaper to repair instead of purchase new, expensive items.

“This is a significant achievement for Parliament and its commitment to empower consumers in the fight against climate change.”