Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickGenerationNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Solar, wind and storage co-location: Electricity cost reduction

New report indicates that currently only 12% of wind and solar farms in the UK are co-located with energy storage facilities
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/23/2024 3:10 PM
1 0
0
Global grid battery storage capacity to see fifteenfold increase by 2030
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

A new report by RenewableUK suggests that integrating energy storage projects with onshore wind and solar farms can significantly reduce electricity system costs and enhance energy security.

The report, titled “Making the most of renewables: the role of onshore co-location in accelerating an integrated energy system,” emphasises the potential benefits of co-locating battery storage and green hydrogen projects with renewable energy generation sites across the UK.

According to the report, such co-location could streamline the planning process and reduce costs associated with building and operating battery storage projects.

This approach could save time and money by utilising existing grid connections and sites with planning permission.

RenewableUK’s EnergyPulse database indicates that currently only 12% of wind and solar farms in the UK are co-located with energy storage facilities.

However, the report suggests that this percentage could increase significantly in the coming years to meet rising electricity demand, provided that the right policy framework is established.

The report recommends measures such as clearer rules and regulations for co-location, streamlined planning processes and improved resource allocation for planning authorities to expedite decision-making.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.