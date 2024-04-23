Solar, wind and storage co-location: Electricity cost reduction

A new report by RenewableUK suggests that integrating energy storage projects with onshore wind and solar farms can significantly reduce electricity system costs and enhance energy security.

The report, titled “Making the most of renewables: the role of onshore co-location in accelerating an integrated energy system,” emphasises the potential benefits of co-locating battery storage and green hydrogen projects with renewable energy generation sites across the UK.

According to the report, such co-location could streamline the planning process and reduce costs associated with building and operating battery storage projects.

This approach could save time and money by utilising existing grid connections and sites with planning permission.

RenewableUK’s EnergyPulse database indicates that currently only 12% of wind and solar farms in the UK are co-located with energy storage facilities.

However, the report suggests that this percentage could increase significantly in the coming years to meet rising electricity demand, provided that the right policy framework is established.

The report recommends measures such as clearer rules and regulations for co-location, streamlined planning processes and improved resource allocation for planning authorities to expedite decision-making.