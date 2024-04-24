UK petrol prices reach 150p per litre

Petrol prices in the UK have surged to an average of 150.1p per litre, the highest level since November, according to data from the AA motoring group.

The rise in prices, accompanied by an increase in diesel costs to 158.3p per litre on Monday, comes despite an overall easing of inflation.

According to the RAC, motorists faced even higher prices at motorway services, with petrol averaging 170.8p per litre and diesel at 179.9p per litre.

Data collected by the Competition and Markets Authority from nearly 3,000 forecourts revealed that 28.1% were charging at least 150p per litre for petrol, up from 23.8% a week earlier.

Luke Bosdet, spokesperson for the AA, highlighted the significant rebound in petrol prices, attributing it to a combination of factors including tensions in the Middle East driving up oil prices and a weaker pound against the dollar.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are now really starting to feel pain at the pumps, with a litre of unleaded already up by more than 3p a litre since the start of the month and 9p since the start of the year – adding £1.65 and £5 to the cost of filling a typical family car.

“There are two reasons for this – the rise in the cost of oil and a weakening pound, which makes it more expensive when retailers come to buy new fuel supply.”