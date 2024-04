Ithaca Energy has acquired most of Eni’s UK-based oil and gas assets, valued at £754 million in stock.

This deal aims to strengthen Ithaca Energy’s presence in the North Sea energy sector.

The acquisition is expected to expand its operations and increase production capacity to over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ithaca Energy plans to distribute dividends of up to $500 million (£401m) to shareholders in 2024 and 2025.