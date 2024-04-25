Global growth in hydrogen electrolyser projects

The global capacity of hydrogen electrolyser projects has increased by 55.2GW over the past six months, according to the latest report from Aurora Energy Research.

The report highlights that 90% of projects are in the early stages, suggesting substantial potential for expansion.

Despite Europe’s leadership, challenges remain in meeting the European Commission’s targets due to cost and uncertain agreements.

However, Spain and the Nordics have emerged as cost-effective hydrogen producers, offering insights into sustainable energy evolution.

The global electrolyser database now stands at approximately 1.2TW, indicating a 4% increase over the last six months.

According to Aurora, most projects (90%) are still in early phases, with existing operational capacity nearing 2GW (1,923MW) and an additional 130–140GW of more advanced projects in progress.

Europe leads in project development, accounting for 32% of the capacity share, followed by Oceania at 21%.

Approximately 15GW of projects involving Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are underway, representing about 12% of the global operational or under-construction capacity.

Germany leads in electrolyser project development in Europe, with around 9GW in advanced stages, followed by the Netherlands and the UK.

Aurora projects a significant role for electrolysers in European hydrogen production, with expectations of comprising over 50% of the total capacity mix by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

However, installed electrolyser capacity is projected to reach only 35GW by 2030, falling short of EC targets by 76%, attributed to high CAPEX, rising cost of capital and uncertainty in offtake agreements, delaying investment decisions.