Groups call for stronger protections for green home upgrades

Citizens Advice, alongside other consumer, energy and financial organisations, urges Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho to review consumer protections for green home upgrades due to concerns over confusing schemes and inadequate financial safeguards
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/24/2024 6:27 AM
Glasgow’s energy efficiency scheme ‘slashes more than half a million tonnes of CO2’
Citizens Advice, Energy UK, Which? and Nationwide have jointly requested Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho to promptly review consumer protections for individuals undertaking green home upgrades.

This request follows a letter to Ms Coutinho, which highlights concerns raised by the Competition and Markets Authority in February regarding the necessity for improved consumer safeguards.

The organisations highlighted the difficulties caused by a complex system of “overlapping schemes”, making it challenging for consumers to address complaints effectively.

Moreover, concerns were raised about inconsistent financial protections within the sector, potentially leaving consumers at risk of financial losses if installers cease trading.

They argue that the absence of sufficient safeguards could pose a threat to the success of the net zero transition, with substandard installations impacting household finances and health.

The letter states: “There is the potential for the bad experiences of early adopters to undermine wider trust in an emerging market.

“The importance of this cannot be overstated – our research shows that friends and family are the second most common source of advice for households who are considering installing low carbon technologies in their homes.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

