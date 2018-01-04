Tesla Model 3 drives across US in record time for EV

The car used for the journey. Image: Alex Roy/Twitter

A Tesla Model 3 has been driven across the US in the quickest ever time recorded in an electric vehicle (EV).

Alex Roy, Editor for car channel The Drive, completed the trip in 50 hours, 16 minutes and 32 seconds at a cost of only $100 (£73.8) in ‘fuel’.

With the car’s owner, Daniel Zorrilla, he drove from from Redondo Beach in California to Manhattan, New York, often through long sections of freezing weather and snow.

The pair kept the car heaters turned off for as much of the journey as possible, as having them on would greatly reduce the car’s range and lengthen the trip time due to more charging stops.

However, they said the success of the journey shows the car still performs well in poor conditions and illustrates how Tesla’s supercharger network can be used to drive an EV across the country in much the same way as possible with a traditional car.

