The clock’s ticking on Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon

Image: ELN/Shutterstock

A giant clock in Swansea city centre has begun counting down the days until the one-year anniversary of the Hendry Review, which voiced support for the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project.

The move by Swansea Council aims to highlight the government’s slow pace in responding to the report, which was published on the 12th of January last year, more than 300 days ago.

It now hopes to pressure the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into voicing its stance on the £1.3 billion renewable project.

The government originally commissioned the review to judge whether the site would be a worthwhile investment for the UK as it transitions to a low carbon energy system.

The facility would be expected to produce around 320MW of electricity, enough to power 150,000 homes.