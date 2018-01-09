Qatar Airways’ green performance takes off



Qatar Airways significantly improved the environmental performance of its airline, airports, retail outlets and hotels in 2017.

The company improved its use of aviation fuel, making its operations 2.5% more carbon efficient than the previous year.

It achieved this by reducing weight, optimising routes, making aircraft operations on the ground more efficient and improving technical performance.

During this period, the Hamad International Airport achieved an 11.9% improvement in carbon efficiency per passenger, compared to the previous year and has set a new target to increase this to 30% before 2030.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “As a global airline serving over 150 destinations across six continents, every corner of the globe is important to us.

“We are committed to our own sustainability journey as well as to contribute to the aviation industry’s target of carbon-neutral growth from 2020.”