Nissan unveils solar storage offering

Image: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Nissan has announced a combined solar panel and energy storage system for UK households to slash their carbon footprint and reduce energy bills by as much as 66%.

The carmaker and technology firm says it aims to make domestic renewable energy usage simpler and more affordable for UK residents by allowing them to store excess energy in the daytime and use it during dark or overcast periods to power lights, appliances and electric vehicles (EVs) such as the Nissan LEAF.

The new product also includes a home energy management system to allow users to control how and when they want to use their energy, as well as automating energy flows and making the most of peaks in solar production.

Francisco Carranza, Managing Director of Nissan Energy in Europe, said: “Over 880,000 UK homes already have solar panels installed and they are seeing the benefits every day, from decreasing electricity bills to increasing property values.

“Nissan Energy Solar is just one step in supporting our commitment to investing in innovative energy solutions for a more sustainable future and intelligent way of living.”