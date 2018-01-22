The elderly feel the chill from bills this winter



Cold temperatures this winter are making older people across the UK worry about their health and finances.

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 respondents aged above 65 by comparethemarket.com, which suggests more than two-fifths of this group are worried cold weather will lead to higher energy costs.

As many as 11%, totalling around 1.3 million elderly people, don’t feel they can afford an increase in their energy bills, with a third planning to ration their usage as a result.

The survey found nearly a fifth of the elderly are on expensive default tariffs, equating to two million old age pensioners across the country.

Peter Earl, Head of Energy at Comparethemarket.com, said: “Cold weather already presents worrying health problems to the elderly and it is critical they should not be faced with additional costs at a time when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The government’s proposed price cap is not going to help them this winter and is unlikely to provide a silver bullet solution to the problem of soaring prices.”