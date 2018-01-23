Gazprom granted final permit for TurkStream pipeline

Image: Gazprom

Russian energy giant Gazprom has been granted the final permit for the construction of a second offshore section for the TurkStream gas pipeline.

The permit guarantees both sections of the pipeline will be in operation before the end of 2019.

Each part will have the capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year, according to Gazprom.

It will stretch across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and further to the latter nation’s border with neighbouring countries.

The first string of the pipeline is intended for Turkish consumers while the second will deliver gas to southern and southeastern Europe.