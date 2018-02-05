Energy UK says ‘UK must participate in EU energy market’

Image: Shutterstock

The UK must continue to participate in the EU’s energy market to ensure the efficient trade of gas and electricity, maintain affordable security of supply and deliver its climate change targets.

That’s according to Energy UK, which has outlined what it believes are the key issues for the energy sector to be discussed in the Brexit negotiations.

The organisation has called for a comprehensive energy and climate chapter to be part of any future trade agreement with the EU.

This would serve the purpose of maintaining a close trade relationship with the Internal Energy Market, keeping the Single Energy Market in Ireland and working together to tackle climate change.

Other important objectives include holding a close association with Euratom, maintaining trade of energy components and ensuring skilled workers can still travel to UK shores.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy UK, said: “In order to keep costs down for UK customers and businesses, maintain security of supply and meet our climate targets it will be essential for the future EU-UK agreement to have a comprehensive energy and climate chapter and that we have participation in the Internal Energy Market.”