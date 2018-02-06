Energy firm granted license to own networks

An independent meter asset management company in the UK has been awarded an Independent Gas Transporter (IGT) and Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) license.

This means the Energy Assets group will be able to own, adopt and operate its own gas and electricity networks.

The company has also launched Energy Assets Pipelines and Energy Assets Networks as independent entities.

These businesses will partner with independent utility construction contractors, as well as residential and commercial developers, to provide innovations in asset-based finance, network design, network ownership, compliance and management.

Debbie Edgar, Managing Director of Energy Assets Networks, said: “The flexibility that is available to IDNOs such as Energy Assets Networks creates innovative finance options for contractors and developers that the existing distribution network operators simply cannot match.”