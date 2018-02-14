Extra funding to cut plastic waste in London

Image: Shutterstock

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced a further £6 million of funding in a bid to boost green spaces and reduce plastic waste in the city.

The fund will deliver the rollout of more public water fountains – on top of the 20 recently announced – and create better local green spaces, including in areas with little access to parks and community spaces to tackle air pollution.

Mr Khan is currently working with Thames Water and City to Sea to introduce a refill scheme so Londoners can reuse their bottles to top up water for free from local shops and businesses.

He is also considering introducing a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles – consumers would be given vouchers when they return bottles.

The mayor said: “This increased funding is matched by ambitious plans which aim to help the public easily cut their use of plastic by offering water refills, delivering more public drinking foundations and simple recycling schemes that will help cut the purchase of single-use plastic bottles.”