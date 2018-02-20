Simon Cox

Simon is a Director in EY Advisory where he helps clients deal with the strategic business challenges of operating in a fast-changing energy landscape. He is a management consultant with over 15 years’ experience as an advisor to companies and management teams across the energy sector including both business energy and domestic energy suppliers, energy services companies and associated technology providers. This includes working on development of a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated energy efficiency proposition, a smart-home related technology platform and the UK smart metering roll-out. Simon holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Chartered Accountant.