UK’s Committee on Climate Change appoints new chief

Image: CCC

The UK’s Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Chris Stark will take on the role from 16th April this year, taking over from Matthew Bell who stepped down last year.

Mr Stark is currently the Scottish Government’s Director of Energy and Climate Change, leading its approach to emissions reduction and energy system transition.

CCC Chair Lord Deben said: “Chris joins us at an important moment: 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the Climate Change Act and the CCC’s 10th birthday. Over the past decade, we have played an important role in advising the government on its carbon targets, ensuring progress towards meeting them and monitoring the UK’s progress in preparing for the impacts of climate change.

“The next 10 years will be just as important as we continue to provide independent and impartial scrutiny and advice to ministers and parliamentarians on climate change; one of the most pressing issues of our time.”