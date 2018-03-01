Scottish wave project gushes with £2.5m investment

Image: Shutterstock

A Scottish project to convert the movement of waves into electricity has won £2.5 million in funding.

The magnetic gear project has been selected by Wave Energy Scotland (WES) for the final stage of its Power Take Off (PTO) programme, which aims to develop solutions to create wave energy.

Tim Hurst, WES Managing Director said: “This project has the very real potential to result in a robust system for harnessing wave movement and converting it to electricity. Crucially, it will be capable of surviving harsh marine conditions and compatible with a wide variety of wave devices.”

The project is led by Ecosse Subsea in collaboration with Bathwick Electrical Design Ltd, Supply Design Ltd and Pure Marine Gen Ltd. The University of Edinburgh and Applied Renewables Research Ltd have been sub-contracted to provide additional support.